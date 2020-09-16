Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death
ROME
16 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 16 - Pope Francis on Wednesday paid tribute to Don Roberto Malgesini, a priest who was stabbed to death by a homeless foreign national with mental-health problems in Como on Tuesday. "I wish to remember Don Roberto Malgesini, a priest from the Como dioceses who was killed yesterday morning by a person he helped, a person ill in the head," Francis said during his weekly general audience. The pope prayed for the priest after his "martyrdom". (ANSA).
