Retailers say Q3 GDP rise won't stop many business closures

ROME, SEP 16 - Retailers association Confcommercio said Wednesday that it expects Italy's GDP to grow by 10% in the third quarter with respect to the second. But it added that the rebound from the COVID-19-linked slump in the first half of the year "will not save many tertiary businesses from closing". The association said its ICC consumer spending index was down 8.7% in August. It said the situation was "dramatic" for businesses linked to recreation services and hotels. (ANSA).