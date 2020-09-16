Retailers say Q3 GDP rise won't stop many business closures

Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death
ROME
16 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 16 - Retailers association Confcommercio said Wednesday that it expects Italy's GDP to grow by 10% in the third quarter with respect to the second. But it added that the rebound from the COVID-19-linked slump in the first half of the year "will not save many tertiary businesses from closing". The association said its ICC consumer spending index was down 8.7% in August. It said the situation was "dramatic" for businesses linked to recreation services and hotels. (ANSA).
