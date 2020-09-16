Italy's GDP to drop 10.5% in 2020 - OECD

Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death
ROME
16 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 16 - The OECD said Wednesday that it expects Italy's GDP to fall by 10.5% this year. The Paris-based organization forecast the Italian economy will grow by 5.4% in 2021. It sees the eurozone's GDP falling 7.9% this year and rising 5.1% next. (ANSA).
