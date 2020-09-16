Mercoledì 16 Settembre 2020 | 12:56

ROME
Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death

ROME
Retailers say Q3 GDP rise won't stop many business closures

ROME
Italy's GDP to drop 10.5% in 2020 - OECD

ROME
We'll organize a health summit with Conte - Von der Leyen

ROME
Huge blaze at port of Ancona

ROME
Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

ROME
Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

ROME
Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

ROME
Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

ROME
Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME
Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine

serie C
Il Bari con l'armatura: parola di De Laurentiis

Foggiaaeroporto
Foggia, Emiliano sulla pista del «Gino Lisa»: «Base più importante della Protezione Civile»

PotenzaIl caso
Omofobia, Napoli si scusa ma la mozione regge l'urto

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: a scuola divise per maschi e femmine, polemiche

Lecceluoghi
Salento, la bellezza non è mai Depressa: storia del castello dei Winspeare

TarantoMiBact
Taranto avrà 90 milioni per incrementare il turismo

Baripolizia
Bari, lite per parcheggio in doppia fila finisce a bastonate: denunce

BatL'anniversario
Barletta, via Canosa: il crollo e 58 vittime sessantuno anni fa

MateraVerso il voto
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Bari, bimbo di soli tre mesi risulta positivo al Covid

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi

Bitonto, il monito del sindaco: «Prepariamoci a richiudere le scuole»

EC chief says nationalism must not prevail with COVID vaccine

ROME, SEP 16 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU will organize a big health summit with the Italian government that will take place in Italy. "We will organize a global summit on health in Italy with Premier Giuseppe Conte and the Italian presidency of the G20 to show that Europe exists to protect," von der Leyen said in her first speech on the State of the Union in the European Parliament in Brussels. The Commission chief said international cooperation should prevail when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine. "Finding a vaccine is not enough," she said. "We must guarantee that all the citizens of the world have access to it. "Vaccine nationalism puts lives at risk. Only cooperation can save lives". Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza welcomed the announcement regarding the summit. "Italy will host the next Global Health Summit," Speranza said via Facebook. "Ursula Von der Leyen has just announced it in agreement with Giuseppe Conte. "It is wonderful that Italy is at the centre of the challenge to build a new health (world) capable of protecting everyone's health". Von der Leyen added that the EU's 750-billion-euro Recovery Fund to help States get over the economic earthquake caused by the pandemic will also be harnessed to transform the European economy to make it environmentally sustainable. "The Green Deal mission entails much more than a cut in emissions," she said. "It is about creating a stronger world to live in. "We must change the way we treat nature. "That is why 37% of the Next Generation EU (Recovery Fund) will be spent on out Green Deal objectives". Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the EU Recovery Fund. (ANSA).

