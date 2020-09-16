Mercoledì 16 Settembre 2020 | 11:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Huge blaze at port of Ancona

Huge blaze at port of Ancona

 
ROME
Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

 
ROME
Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

 
ROME
Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

 
ROME
Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

 
ROME
Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

 
ROME
Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine

Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine

 
ROME
Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

 
ROME
Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol

Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol

 
ROME
Italy posted negative inflation of 0.5% in August

Italy posted negative inflation of 0.5% in August

 
ROME
Italy's debt hits new high of 2,560 bn

Italy's debt hits new high of 2,560 bn

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, i galletti ingaggiano l'esterno Marras

Bari calcio, i galletti ingaggiano l'esterno Marras

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecceil progetto
Lecce, nel museo Castromediano un atelier di moda che unisce donne migranti e ricamatrici locali

Lecce, nel museo Castromediano un atelier di moda che unisce donne migranti e ricamatrici locali

 
BatSettore urbanistica
Trani, fondali del porto: a deserta la gara per il dragaggio

Trani, slitta il dragaggio del porto: va deserta la gara per affidamento e analisi di campioni dei fondali

 
BariReazione compatta
Molfetta, scritte anti-lesbiche: coro di condanna

Stazione di Molfetta, cancellate le scritte omofobe

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Noepoli: in fiamme 4 ettari di vegetazione, distrutti

Noepoli: in fiamme 4 ettari di vegetazione, distrutti

 
Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia: attira in casa una 16enne e la molesta, arrestato 22enne

Manfredonia: attira in casa una 16enne e la molesta, arrestato 22enne

 
TarantoIl meeting
Arsenale Taranto, Calvisi incontra sindaco e parti sociali

Arsenale Taranto, Calvisi incontra sindaco e parti sociali

 
NewsweekLa storia
Brindisi, Blessing scappa dalla Nigeria e viene accolto da Lorenzo e Alessia

Brindisi, Blessing scappa dalla Nigeria e viene accolto da Lorenzo e Alessia

 
MateraVerso il voto
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

 

i più letti

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi (numero da record) 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Bari, bimbo di soli tre mesi risulta positivo al Covid

Bari, mamma e bimbo di tre mesi positivi al Covid-19: ricoverati al pediatrico

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino. Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi. Sop: «regole sanitarie rispettate»

Bitonto, il monito del sindaco: «Prepariamoci a richiudere le scuole»

Bitonto, il monito del sindaco: «Prepariamoci a richiudere le scuole»

ROME

Huge blaze at port of Ancona

Schools closed, locals told to keep windows shut

Huge blaze at port of Ancona

ROME, SEP 16 - A huge blaze broke out overnight at the port of Ancona. Firefighters have brought the fire under control but they expect to keep working throughout Wednesday too extinguish it completely. There are no reports of deaths or injuries. The fire caused several explosions and a tall column of smoke. Officials are trying to establish the cause. The council has decided to close the Marche city's schools, universities, parks and open-air sports facilities. Local people have also been advised to keep their windows closed and avoid any unnecessary trips. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati