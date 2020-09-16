Huge blaze at port of Ancona

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
16 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 16 - A huge blaze broke out overnight at the port of Ancona. Firefighters have brought the fire under control but they expect to keep working throughout Wednesday too extinguish it completely. There are no reports of deaths or injuries. The fire caused several explosions and a tall column of smoke. Officials are trying to establish the cause. The council has decided to close the Marche city's schools, universities, parks and open-air sports facilities. Local people have also been advised to keep their windows closed and avoid any unnecessary trips. (ANSA).
