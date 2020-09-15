Martedì 15 Settembre 2020 | 19:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

 
ROME
Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

 
ROME
Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

 
ROME
Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

 
ROME
Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

 
ROME
Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine

Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine

 
ROME
Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

 
ROME
Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol

Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol

 
ROME
Italy posted negative inflation of 0.5% in August

Italy posted negative inflation of 0.5% in August

 
ROME
Italy's debt hits new high of 2,560 bn

Italy's debt hits new high of 2,560 bn

 
ROME
Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, i galletti ingaggiano l'esterno Marras

Bari calcio, i galletti ingaggiano l'esterno Marras

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'inaugurazione
Taranto, l'ospedale S.S. Annunziata ha un nuovo pronto soccorso

Taranto, l'ospedale S.S. Annunziata ha un nuovo pronto soccorso

 
BariIl caso
Bari, vandali nel teatro Barium: la condanna del sindaco Decaro

Bari, vandali nel teatro Barium: la condanna del sindaco Decaro

 
PotenzaUniversità
Potenza, Sole traccia un bilancio sull'Unibas: il rettore sarà Mancini

Potenza, Sole traccia un bilancio sull'Unibas: il rettore sarà Mancini

 
NewsweekLa storia
Brindisi, Blessing scappa dalla Nigeria e viene accolto da Lorenzo e Alessia

Brindisi, Blessing scappa dalla Nigeria e viene accolto da Lorenzo e Alessia

 
MateraVerso il voto
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

 
Foggiacontrolli dei CC
Spaccio di droga nel Foggiano, un arresto e de denunce

Spaccio di droga nel Foggiano, un arresto e due denunce

 
BatScuola
Bisceglie, al liceo Da Vinci studenti in aula a settimane alterne

Bisceglie, al liceo Da Vinci studenti in aula a settimane alterne

 
LecceCriminalità
Galatone, portale del '600 danneggiato nella notte

Galatone, portale del '600 danneggiato l'altra notte

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino. Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi. Sop: «regole sanitarie rispettate»

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Mafia, blitz dei carabinieri in provincia di Matera: 37 indagati

Mafia, blitz dei carabinieri in provincia di Matera: 37 indagati

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi (numero da record) 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti L'ordinanza

ROME

Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

Businessman was vocal critic of coronavirus restrictions

Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

ROME, SEP 15 - Italian businessman Flavio Briatore said Tuesday that he has had worse illnesses after recovering from COVID-19. The 70-year-old businessman, a former F1 boss and owner of the 'Billlionaire' nightclub in Sardinia, had a spell at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital with the disease last month. He was a vocal critic of coronavirus-linked restrictions before contracting it. "I don't want to play down the illness but last year I was very ill.I had pneumonia," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "I was taken in at the San Raffaele that time too and I was really bad. "It was absolutely not comparable to the last 24 days. I was three or four days in hospital and then I was treated at the house of (right-wing politician) Daniela Santanchè "I think it is my duty to talk about my experience because I have realised that COVID can be defeated and collective psychological hysteria must not be fed". Dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Billionaire this summer. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati