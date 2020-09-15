Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

ROME, SEP 15 - Italian businessman Flavio Briatore said Tuesday that he has had worse illnesses after recovering from COVID-19. The 70-year-old businessman, a former F1 boss and owner of the 'Billlionaire' nightclub in Sardinia, had a spell at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital with the disease last month. He was a vocal critic of coronavirus-linked restrictions before contracting it. "I don't want to play down the illness but last year I was very ill.I had pneumonia," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "I was taken in at the San Raffaele that time too and I was really bad. "It was absolutely not comparable to the last 24 days. I was three or four days in hospital and then I was treated at the house of (right-wing politician) Daniela Santanchè "I think it is my duty to talk about my experience because I have realised that COVID can be defeated and collective psychological hysteria must not be fed". Dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Billionaire this summer. (ANSA).