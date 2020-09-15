Martedì 15 Settembre 2020 | 19:13

ROME
Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

ROME
Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

ROME
Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

ROME
Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

ROME
Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME
Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine

ROME
Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

ROME
Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol

ROME
Italy posted negative inflation of 0.5% in August

ROME
Italy's debt hits new high of 2,560 bn

ROME
Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

Serie c
Bari calcio, i galletti ingaggiano l'esterno Marras

TarantoL'inaugurazione
Taranto, l'ospedale S.S. Annunziata ha un nuovo pronto soccorso

BariIl caso
Bari, vandali nel teatro Barium: la condanna del sindaco Decaro

PotenzaUniversità
Potenza, Sole traccia un bilancio sull'Unibas: il rettore sarà Mancini

NewsweekLa storia
Brindisi, Blessing scappa dalla Nigeria e viene accolto da Lorenzo e Alessia

MateraVerso il voto
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

Foggiacontrolli dei CC
Spaccio di droga nel Foggiano, un arresto e de denunce

BatScuola
Bisceglie, al liceo Da Vinci studenti in aula a settimane alterne

LecceCriminalità
Galatone, portale del '600 danneggiato nella notte

ROME, SEP 15 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was 221 more than on Monday, although Tuesday's results stemmed from 80,517 swabs, compared to 45,309 the previous day. The ministry said Lombardy, the worst-hit region, had the most new cases, 176, followed by Liguria (141). It said nine COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours, down from 14 on Monday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,633. There have been 289,990 recorded cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive. (ANSA).

