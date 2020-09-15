Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order
ROME
15 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 15 - Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said Tuesday that he is concerned about the impact the COVID-19 emergency could have on public order. "I am worried about public order," Gabrielli said. "Those who have security responsibilities must have the capacity to empathise with the difficulties large sections of the population are having more than ever before. "Muscular moves are not need, dialogue and comprehension are". (ANSA).
