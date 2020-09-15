Martedì 15 Settembre 2020 | 17:42

ROME
Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

ROME
Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

ROME
Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME
Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine

ROME
Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

ROME
Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol

ROME
Italy posted negative inflation of 0.5% in August

ROME
Italy's debt hits new high of 2,560 bn

ROME
Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

ROME
Priest stabbed to death in central Como

ROME
Just over 1,000 new COVID cases, death toll up by 14

BariL'appello
Bitonto, il monito del sindaco: «Prepariamoci a richiudere le scuole»

NewsweekLa storia
Brindisi, Blessing scappa dalla Nigeria e viene accolto da Lorenzo e Alessia

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, con gli amici blocca il passaggio a livello: 16enne denunciato

MateraVerso il voto
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

Foggiacontrolli dei CC
Spaccio di droga nel Foggiano, un arresto e de denunce

BatScuola
Bisceglie, al liceo Da Vinci studenti in aula a settimane alterne

LecceCriminalità
Galatone, portale del '600 danneggiato nella notte

Potenzaedilizia scolastica
Potenza, riapertura scuole: pronte il 99% delle aule

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Mafia, blitz dei carabinieri in provincia di Matera: 37 indagati

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

ROME

Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

Maria Paola Gaglione died in crash allegedly caused by sibling

ROME, SEP 15 - The transgender partner of Maria Paola Gaglione, a young woman killed in a crash allegedly caused by the victim's brother because he opposed the relationship, got his wish to say a final farewell to her on Tuesday. Ciro Migliore was accompanied by police to visit the body of his 22-year-old partner before her funeral in the town of Caivano, in the province of Naples". The woman's 25-year-old brother, Michele Antonio Gaglione, is in jail and is accused of manslaughter for allegedly causing her death by ramming the scooter which she was riding on with Migliore. "We were running alone towards our freedom, or at least we though we were, towards our great happiness," read a poster with a message of goodbye from Migliore. "Wherever you are, my heart will be with you". Gaglione's parents have said their daughter died in a simple accident and there was no intention to do harm. Migliore's mother said this was not true. "Michele, his mother and his father must pay. All three of them," she said on Monday. "It's not true that it was just an accident". Daniela Falanga, the head of the Naples branch of the LGBT association, does not think it was just an accident either. "I spoke to Ciro... the two youngsters had repeatedly had death threats,"Falanga said. "In a way, they were expecting what happened" Michele Antonio Gaglione admitted to chasing the couple on his motorbike but denied deliberately causing the accident, his lawyer, Domenico Paolella, said after a hearing with a preliminary investigations judge Monday. "He explained to the judge that the family had lost trace of Maria Paola for several weeks," Paolella said. "She packed her bags and went. "When Antonio saw her in the seat of a scooter, he followed with his motorbike to ask her to come back home, to talk, to get her to reason. "She went without giving any explanations and the whole family was devastated". (ANSA).

