Martedì 15 Settembre 2020 | 16:12

ROME

Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

Italy's public debt hit high of 2,560.5 billion euros in July

Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

ROME, SEP 15 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday that the government intends to take action to bring down Italy's huge public debt and forecast that the results will start to show next year. "I confirm that we intend to achieve a significant decrease in the debt-to-GDP ratio from 2021," Gualtieri told a Lower House session on the Recovery Fund. "We want this decrease to continue in the following years in order to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels and, in the long term, to achieve a further reduction". Earlier on Tuesday the Bank of Italy said Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2,560.5 billion euros in July, up 29.9 billion with respect to June. (ANSA).

