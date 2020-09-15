Martedì 15 Settembre 2020 | 14:40

ROME

Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

Shortage of around 100,000 teachers, not enough single desks

Conte vows to fix school-restart problems

ROME, SEP 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday vowed that his government would soon resolve the problems that have emerged after schools in most of Italy reopened on Monday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The national association of principals said many schools have had to reopen with reduced timetables because around 100,000 teaching positions still need to be filled nationwide. Furthermore, many schools have not yet received the single-seat desks they need to be able to make sure pupils are at least one metre from each other in compliant with anti-COVID protocols. On Monday Liguria Governor Giovani Toti posted a picture of a class in his region in which children were working on their knees and using their chairs as desks because of this problem. "We worked to make sure that the school year could take place with children physically present for class," Conte said during a visit to a new school in Norcia. "We are aware of the critical situations. "We have worked very much and we will continue to do so to overcome the problems as they arise". (ANSA).

