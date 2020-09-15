Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol
ROME
15 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 15 - Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle on Tuesday warned that mafia organizations have set their sights on the EU's Recovery Fund, which is designed to help countries get over the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. De Bolle, who is in Rome for a meeting of European police chiefs, said that "an increase in infiltration of the economy" by criminal organizations has been registered at the European level. "The increase in infiltration is the reason why Europol has asked for funding (linked to the Recovery Fund) to be monitored with attention," she said. "Funds formed by member states have already been targetted by criminal organizations and we forecast that they will be targetted even more" (ANSA).
