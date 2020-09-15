Italy posted negative inflation of 0.5% in August

Mafias have set sights on Recovery Fund warns Europol
ROME
15 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 15 - Italy had a negative inflation rate for the fourth consecutive month in August with the consumer price index falling 0.5% in year-on-year terms, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said it was the lowest annual inflation rate since April 2016. It said its consumer price index was down 0.3% in August in month-on-month terms. (ANSA).
