Martedì 15 Settembre 2020 | 11:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

 
ROME
Priest stabbed to death in central Como

Priest stabbed to death in central Como

 
ROME
Just over 1,000 new COVID cases, death toll up by 14

Just over 1,000 new COVID cases, death toll up by 14

 
ROME
Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

 
ROME
Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

 
ROME
Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

 
ROME
Italian pupils go back to school

Italian pupils go back to school

 
ROME
COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

 
ROME

Motor sport: Italian 1-2 in MotoGP, Ferraris flop at Mugello

 
ROME
Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

 
ROME
Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, Simeri verso il pieno recupero

Bari calcio, Simeri verso il pieno recupero

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisanità
Acquaviva, una ex scuola materna trasformata in Centro di salute mentale: oggi l’apertura del cantiere

Acquaviva, una ex scuola materna trasformata in Centro di salute mentale: oggi l’apertura del cantiere

 
FoggiaVerso il voto
Regionali Puglia, Laricchia (M5s): «Viabilità, Capitanata sempre penalizzata»Traversi: «Rilancio superstrada Gargano»

Regionali Puglia, Laricchia (M5s): «Viabilità, Capitanata sempre penalizzata»
Traversi: «Rilancio superstrada Gargano»

 
LecceCriminalità
Nardò, Tamoil assaltata. Banditi in fuga con l'intera colonnina del self service

Nardò, Tamoil assaltata: banditi sradicano colonnina self service

 
TarantoEmergenza
Ginosa, a Villa Genusia per il Covid quarta vittima

Ginosa, a Villa Genusia per il Covid quarta vittima

 
PotenzaCriminalità
Basilicata, 30 bus della Sita messi fuori uso nella notte: azione dei vandali

Basilicata, 30 bus della Sita messi fuori uso nella notte: azione dei vandali

 
MateraIl caso
Marconia, turiste minorenni violentate: il branco non risponde. Gip dispone nuovi accertamenti

Marconia, turiste minorenni violentate: il branco non risponde. Gip dispone nuovi accertamenti

 
BatL'agguato
Omicidio in piazza a Canosa, il presunto killer aveva già ucciso 2 volte

Omicidio in piazza a Canosa, il presunto killer aveva già ucciso 2 volte

 
BrindisiL'ARRESTO
Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia: in manette pusher 36enne

 

ROME

Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

Three-time murderer Giuseppe Mastini fled captivity on Sept 6

Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

ROME, SEP 15 - Italian police on Tuesday recaptured Giuseppe Mastini, a convicted three-time murderer who fled captivity earlier this month. The 60-year-old, who is nicknamed Johnny lo Zingaro (Johnny the Gypsy) for his Sinti roots, had made his third .jailbreak on September 6 when he failed to return from a day's furlough for good behaviour from Sassari prison on Sardinia. He was tracked down in a farmhouse in countryside in the province of Sassari. The police found him alone and unarmed and he did not put up resistance. "I escaped for love," Mastini told police and prison guards after being recaptured, sources said. "You always escape for love". Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede thanked the State and penitentiary police for having tracked down the fugitive via Twitter. Mastini was moved to Sassari's high-security jail after escaping from a prison near Savona in July 2017. Mastini, who was also briefly probed for the 1975 murder of filmmaker and writer Pier Paolo Pasolini, has had a film and a song made about him. He first went to jail while a young man after killing a tram driver and escaped twice, first from Casal del Marmo jail, and then from prison island of Pianosa. In summer 1983 he was arrested again, after a shoot-out with police. Four years later he obtained a furlough for good behaviour and during that furlough, in February 1987, went on a bloody trail of crimes that ended up with the arrest of his girlfriend Zaira Pochetti, who died a few years later after a long illness. Towards the end of the manhunt, Mastini stole several cars, robbed petrol stations, kidnapped a girl, Silvia Leonardi, and shot at police killing a guard, Michele Giraldi, and wounding a Carabinieri brigadier, Bruno Nolfi. He gave himself up in the countryside near Mentana outside Rome, surrounded by police. Sentenced to life in 1989, he was in Fossano jail near Savona for several years. Pasolini was killed on November 2, 1975 by a rent boy who subsequently reversed his confession and said others had been involved. The murder remains a mystery. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati