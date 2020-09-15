Priest stabbed to death in central Como

Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino. Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi. Sop: «regole sanitarie rispettate»
Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti L'ordinanza
Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»
ROME
15 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 15 - A 51-year-old priest, Father Roberto Malgesini, was stabbed to death in central Como on Tuesday. The killed turned himself into the Carabinieri police after the attack, sources said. The assailant was a homeless foreign national with mental health problems, Como church sources said. The attack is said to have taken place following a row in the street. Don Malgesini was well known in the area for his work to help migrants. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su