ROME
Johnny 'Lo Zingaro' captured after jail break

ROME
Priest stabbed to death in central Como

ROME
Just over 1,000 new COVID cases, death toll up by 14

ROME
Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

ROME
Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

ROME
Berlusconi discharged from hospital

ROME
Italian pupils go back to school

ROME
COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

ROME

ROME
Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

ROME
Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

Serie c
Bari calcio, Simeri verso il pieno recupero

Barisanità
Acquaviva, una ex scuola materna trasformata in Centro di salute mentale: oggi l’apertura del cantiere

FoggiaVerso il voto
Regionali Puglia, Laricchia (M5s): «Viabilità, Capitanata sempre penalizzata»Traversi: «Rilancio superstrada Gargano»

LecceCriminalità
Nardò, Tamoil assaltata. Banditi in fuga con l'intera colonnina del self service

TarantoEmergenza
Ginosa, a Villa Genusia per il Covid quarta vittima

PotenzaCriminalità
Basilicata, 30 bus della Sita messi fuori uso nella notte: azione dei vandali

MateraIl caso
Marconia, turiste minorenni violentate: il branco non risponde. Gip dispone nuovi accertamenti

BatL'agguato
Omicidio in piazza a Canosa, il presunto killer aveva già ucciso 2 volte

BrindisiL'ARRESTO
Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

ROME

Priest stabbed to death in central Como

Clergyman attacked by foreigner with mental health problems

ROME, SEP 15 - A 51-year-old priest, Father Roberto Malgesini, was stabbed to death in central Como on Tuesday. The killed turned himself into the Carabinieri police after the attack, sources said. The assailant was a homeless foreign national with mental health problems, Como church sources said. The attack is said to have taken place following a row in the street. Don Malgesini was well known in the area for his work to help migrants. (ANSA).

