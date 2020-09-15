Priest stabbed to death in central Como

ROME, SEP 15 - A 51-year-old priest, Father Roberto Malgesini, was stabbed to death in central Como on Tuesday. The killed turned himself into the Carabinieri police after the attack, sources said. The assailant was a homeless foreign national with mental health problems, Como church sources said. The attack is said to have taken place following a row in the street. Don Malgesini was well known in the area for his work to help migrants. (ANSA).