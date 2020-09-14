Lunedì 14 Settembre 2020 | 18:42

ROME
Just over 1,000 new COVID cases, death toll up by 14

ROME
Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

ROME
Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

ROME
Berlusconi discharged from hospital

ROME
Italian pupils go back to school

ROME
COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

ROME

Motor sport: Italian 1-2 in MotoGP, Ferraris flop at Mugello

 
ROME
Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

ROME
Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

ROME
Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

ROME
Schools reopen in most of Italy

serie C
Bari, mani di forbice: lista a 22, un cappio

PotenzaOmofobia
Frase shock al Comune di Potenza, il consigliere Napoli: «L'omosessualità è contro natura»

BariIl 17 settembre
Torna le Corde del Mediterraneo: l'appuntamento a Molfetta

MateraIl caso
Marconia, turiste minorenni violentate: il branco non risponde. Gip dispone nuovi accertamenti

LecceL'idea
A Lecce 15 aule saranno nei lidi: la proposta di Federbalneari Salento

BatL'agguato
Omicidio in piazza a Canosa, il presunto killer aveva già ucciso 2 volte

FoggiaIN VIA SALVEMINI
Rapinata una tabaccheria a Foggia, fallisce colpo a stazione di servizio

Tarantol'appello
Sanità a Taranto, Melucci: «La città non può fare la Cenerentola»

BrindisiL'ARRESTO
Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi

ROME

Swabs down by almost 27,000

ROME, SEP 14 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 1,008 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 405 fewer than on Sunday. However, Monday's infections were uncovered by 45,309 swabs, almost 27,000 fewer than the previous day. On Mondays the figure for new cases is often lower than that for the other days of the week because fewer swabs are done on a Sunday. The only region to register no new cases on Monday was Basilicata. The ministry said 14 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, twice as many as the number reported on Sunday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,624. (ANSA).

