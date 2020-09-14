Just over 1,000 new COVID cases, death toll up by 14

ROME, SEP 14 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 1,008 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 405 fewer than on Sunday. However, Monday's infections were uncovered by 45,309 swabs, almost 27,000 fewer than the previous day. On Mondays the figure for new cases is often lower than that for the other days of the week because fewer swabs are done on a Sunday. The only region to register no new cases on Monday was Basilicata. The ministry said 14 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, twice as many as the number reported on Sunday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,624. (ANSA).