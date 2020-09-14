Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

ROME, SEP 14 - A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of manslaughter after allegedly causing the fatal accident in which his sister died amid a row about her having a transgender partner. Michele Antonio Gaglione allegedly caused his 18-year-old sister's death on Sunday by ramming the scooter which she was riding on with her 22-year-old partner in Caivano, in the province of Naples. Gaglione is also accused of "private violence" with homophobia cited as an aggravating factor. "I can't stand it. It should have happened to both of us," the partner, Ciro Migliore, told a news conference after being treated for injuries. "I want to see Maria Paola one last time". Gaglione's parents have said their daughter died in a simple accident and there was not intention to do harm. Migliore's mother said this was not true. "Michele, his mother and his father must pay. All three of them," she said. "It's not true that it was just an accident". Daniela Falanga, the head of the Naples branch of the LGBT association, does not think it was just an accident either. "I spoke to Ciro... the two youngsters had repeatedly had death threats,"Falanga said. "In a way, they were expecting what happened" Michele Antonio Gaglione admitted to chasing the couple on his motorbike but denied deliberately causing the accident, his lawyer, Domenico Paolella, said after a hearing with a preliminary investigations judge Monday. "He explained to the judge that the family had lost trace of Maria Paola for several weeks," Paolella said. "She packed her bags and went. "When Antonio saw her in the seat of a scooter, he followed with his motorbike to ask her to come back home, to talk, to get her to reason. "She went without giving any explanations and the whole family was devastated". (ANSA).