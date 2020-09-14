Lunedì 14 Settembre 2020 | 15:43

Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Italian pupils go back to school

COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

Schools reopen in most of Italy

New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

Bari, mani di forbice: lista a 22, un cappio

Studi e lavoro: i laureati lucani fanno gli operai

Omicidio in piazza a Canosa, il presunto killer aveva già ucciso 2 volte

Rapinata una tabaccheria a Foggia, fallisce colpo a stazione di servizio

Emiliano e Fitto in corsa per le poltrone: a Bari il selfie di Renzi

Sanità a Taranto, Melucci: «La città non può fare la Cenerentola»

Eroina per la movida del weekend: a Lecce in manette un 50enne

Matera, stupro turiste minorenni inglesi: al via interrogatori di garanzia

Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Marco e Denis in viaggio di nozze a Fasano: «Sbeffeggiati da chef: ha disegnato un pene nel piatto». Ma il resort smentisce

Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

Bianchi brothers, Pincarelli fear being attacked by inmates

ROME, SEP 14 - Three people who are suspected of the homicide of Willy Monteiro Duarte, a 21-year-old who was beaten to death at Colleferro, near Rome, earlier this month, have requested to be put in isolation in a protected wing of Rome's Rebibbia jail because they fear being attacked by other inmates, officials have confirmed. The case has shocked Italy and Premier Giuseppe Conte attended Monteiro Duarte's funeral on Saturday. The charges the suspects face were upped from manslaughter to murder last week on the basis of eye-witness accounts of the brutality of the attack. Monteiro Duarte was allegedly attacked by the suspects, brothers Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli, and Francesco Belleggia, after trying to defend a friend of his from their alleged brutality. The brothers and Pincarelli are in jail while Belleggia is under house arrest. The Bianchi brothers are mixed-martial arts specialists who had allegedly been involved in street violence before. In the warrant upholding the arrests, a witness is quoted as saying: "I saw a large car arrived. Five people got out and started hitting anyone who came within range with kicks and punches, and then they started concentrating on Willy". The eye witness went on: "While he was on the ground they kept unleashing kicks and punches, and he was unable to get back up". Another witness told the judge: "I have a vivid memory of a couple of them, I don't remember who precisely, who were actually jumping up and down on Willy's helpless body on the ground". The judge wrote that there was "no plausible reason" for the attack and Willy was targeted only because he had happened to be in the initial fight, defending his friend. The two brothers said they were innocent. "We didn't touch him," the Bianchis told the preliminary investigations judge in a hearing. "We reject all the accusations. "We intervened to break it up. We saw a brawl and we came. "We are saddened and we are devastated because we are accused of a homicide we did not commit". Monteiro Duarte, who had only recently become an Italian citizen, was from Paliano near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. His four alleged assailants are from the nearby town of Artena. (ANSA).

