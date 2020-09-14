Berlusconi discharged from hospital

ROME, SEP 14 - Silvio Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday. The ex-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia on September 3. "I survived this time too," the media billionaire said as he left the hospital. He added that the affection and support he received during the illness "enabled me to overcome the most difficult moments, which were during the first three days" He also called on people to respect the rules to combat the spread of the coronavirus - physical distancing, the use of facemasks and frequent hand-washing - giving a special mention to Italian pupils returning to school on Monday. "I renew my appeal for the utmost personal and social responsibility," he said. "My thoughts are with the many people who are ill and their families. "In the weeks before I got sick I made several appeals for the danger not to be underestimated". (ANSA).