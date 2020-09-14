Lunedì 14 Settembre 2020 | 15:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

Man 'causes sister's road death' amid row over trans partner

 
ROME
Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

Fatal-beating suspects request solitary confinement

 
ROME
Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

 
ROME
Italian pupils go back to school

Italian pupils go back to school

 
ROME
COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

 
ROME

Motor sport: Italian 1-2 in MotoGP, Ferraris flop at Mugello

 
ROME
Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

 
ROME
Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

 
ROME
Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

 
ROME
Schools reopen in most of Italy

Schools reopen in most of Italy

 
ROME
New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Bari, mani di forbice: lista a 22, un cappio

Bari mani di forbice: lista a 22, un cappio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLE TESTIMONIANZE
Studi e lavoro: i laureati lucani fanno gli operai

Studi e lavoro: i laureati lucani fanno gli operai

 
BatL'agguato
Omicidio in piazza a Canosa, il presunto killer aveva già ucciso 2 volte

Omicidio in piazza a Canosa, il presunto killer aveva già ucciso 2 volte

 
FoggiaIN VIA SALVEMINI
Rapinata una tabaccheria a Foggia, fallisce colpo a stazione di servizio

Rapinata una tabaccheria a Foggia, fallisce colpo a stazione di servizio

 
NewsweekVERSO LE ELEZIONI
Emiliano e Fitto in corsa per le poltrone: a Bari il selfie di Renzi

Emiliano e Fitto in corsa per le poltrone: a Bari il selfie di Renzi

 
Tarantol'appello
Sanità a Taranto, Melucci: «La città non può fare la Cenerentola»

Sanità a Taranto, Melucci: «La città non può fare la Cenerentola»

 
LecceIL BLITZ
Eroina per la movida del weekend: a Lecce in manette un 50enne

Eroina per la movida del weekend: a Lecce in manette un 50enne

 
MateraL'episodio
Matera, stupro turiste minorenni inglesi: al via interrogatori di garanzia

Matera, stupro turiste minorenni inglesi: al via interrogatori di garanzia

 
BrindisiL'ARRESTO
Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia: in manette pusher 36enne

 

i più letti

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti L'ordinanza

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Marco e Denis in viaggio di nozze a Fasano: «Sbeffeggiati da chef: ha disegnato un pene nel piatto». Ma il resort smentisce

Marco e Denis in viaggio di nozze a Fasano: «Sbeffeggiati da chef: ha disegnato un pene nel piatto». Ma il resort smentisce

ROME

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Ex-premier says COVID was most dangerous ordeal of his life

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

ROME, SEP 14 - Silvio Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday. The ex-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia on September 3. "I survived this time too," the media billionaire said as he left the hospital. He added that the affection and support he received during the illness "enabled me to overcome the most difficult moments, which were during the first three days" He also called on people to respect the rules to combat the spread of the coronavirus - physical distancing, the use of facemasks and frequent hand-washing - giving a special mention to Italian pupils returning to school on Monday. "I renew my appeal for the utmost personal and social responsibility," he said. "My thoughts are with the many people who are ill and their families. "In the weeks before I got sick I made several appeals for the danger not to be underestimated". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati