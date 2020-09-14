Lunedì 14 Settembre 2020 | 14:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

 
ROME
Italian pupils go back to school

Italian pupils go back to school

 
ROME
COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

 
ROME

Motor sport: Italian 1-2 in MotoGP, Ferraris flop at Mugello

 
ROME
Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

 
ROME
Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

 
ROME
Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

 
ROME
Schools reopen in most of Italy

Schools reopen in most of Italy

 
ROME
New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

 
ROME
Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

 
ROME

Salvini pelted with tomatoes near Naples

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Bari, mani di forbice: lista a 22, un cappio

Bari mani di forbice: lista a 22, un cappio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariCoronavirus
Covid a Bari, scuola paritaria dell'infanzia chiusa dopo contagio di operatrice

Covid a Bari, scuola paritaria dell'infanzia chiusa dopo contagio di operatrice

 
Lecceindagini dei CC
Monternoni di Lecce, rapina supermercato con pistola a salve: arrestato 23enne

Monternoni di Lecce, rapina supermercato con pistola a salve: arrestato 23enne

 
Tarantoambiente
Mittal Taranto, ministro Gualtieri: «Decarbonizzazione ex Ilva priorità del Recovery Plan»Provenzano: «Stato in debito con la città»

Mittal Taranto, Gualtieri e Boccia: «Decarbonizzazione ex Ilva priorità»
Provenzano: «Stato in debito con la città»

 
MateraL'episodio
Matera, stupro turiste minorenni inglesi: al via interrogatori di garanzia

Matera, stupro turiste minorenni inglesi: al via interrogatori di garanzia

 
BrindisiL'ARRESTO
Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia: in manette pusher 36enne

 
Potenzail blitz dei CC
Traffico stupefacenti, scoperta associazione di tipo mafioso: 37 indagati a Matera, Potenza e nel Nord Italia

Traffico stupefacenti, scoperta associazione di tipo mafioso: 37 indagati (23 arrestati) a Matera, Potenza e nel Nord Italia VIDEO

 
FoggiaIl comizio
Salvini a Foggia: «Il mio obiettivo? Andare al governo come premier»

Salvini a Foggia: «Il mio obiettivo? Andare al governo come premier»

 
Batil dibattito
Canosa, scontro sull’ex Filantropica destinata a bar o friggitoria

Canosa, scontro sull’ex Filantropica: destinata a bar o friggitoria

 

i più letti

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti L'ordinanza

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Marco e Denis in viaggio di nozze a Fasano: «Sbeffeggiati da chef: ha disegnato un pene nel piatto». Ma il resort smentisce

Marco e Denis in viaggio di nozze a Fasano: «Sbeffeggiati da chef: ha disegnato un pene nel piatto». Ma il resort smentisce

ROME

Italian pupils go back to school

5.6 million pupils are back in class in 12 regions, plus Trento.

Italian pupils go back to school

ROME, SEP 14 - Schools reopened in much of Italy on Monday for the first time since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. Some 5.6 million pupils are back in class in 12 regions, plus the autonomous province of Trento. The reopening of Italy's schools is a big test for the State and for Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. "Today is an important day for the national community that we are looking to with confidence and enthusiasm," said Conte. "We don't hide the fact that there are difficulties. "But there is constant monitoring and we will make an initial assessment this evening. "I also want to say that we are investing a great deal in schools this year". President Sergio Mattarella will inaugurate the school year later on Monday in Vo', a Veneto town that was one of Italy's first coronavirus hotspots. Pupils must be at least one metre apart from each other while in class. They are allowed to lower their facemasks during lessons. Pupils at some schools where it is not possible to respect the one-metre rule, however, will have to wear masks throughout the day. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said 94 million masks have been sent to Italy's schools. "The students have a great desire to go back to class and reacquire sociality," Azzolina told RAI television. "This year will be complex and we know that. "But we have worked hard and constructed a prevention strategy that will function if everyone does their bit with responsibility". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati