COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi

ROME, SEP 14 - Silvio Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday. The ex-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia on September 3. "I survived this time too," the media billionaire said as he left the hospital. He added that the affection and support he received "enabled me to overcome the most difficult moments, which were during the first three days" (ANSA).