Motor sport: Italian 1-2 in MotoGP, Ferraris flop at Mugello

ROME, SEP 14 - Italy's Franco Morbidelli won Sunday's San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix at the Misano circuit, bringing his Yamaha home ahead of his compatriot Francesco Bagnaia on a Ducati. Italy's nine-time world champions Valentino Rossi was fourth. It was a busy weekend of motor sport in Italy with the first ever Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix being held at Mugello, but the Ferraris struggled again. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel came eighth and 10th respectively in the race won by Lewis Hamilton. (ANSA).