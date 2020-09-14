Lunedì 14 Settembre 2020 | 12:24

ROME

ROME
Euronext confirms bid for Italian bourse

ROME
Cinema: Nomadland wins Venice Golden Lion

ROME
Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

ROME
Schools reopen in most of Italy

ROME
New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

ROME
Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

ROME

Salvini pelted with tomatoes near Naples

 
ROME
Conte to attend fatal-beating victim's funeral

ROME
Italy mobilized 6% of GDP in COVID emergency - Gualtieri

ROME
Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

serie C
Bari, mani di forbice: lista a 22, un cappio

Tarantoambiente
Mittal Taranto, ministro Gualtieri: «Decarbonizzazione ex Ilva priorità del Recovery Plan»Provenzano: «Stato in debito con la città»

MateraL'episodio
Matera, stupro turiste minorenni inglesi: al via interrogatori di garanzia

BrindisiL'ARRESTO
Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

Barila ripresa
Bari, al via anno scolastico all'Euclide-Caracciolo: oggi accoglienza delle prime classi

Potenzail blitz dei CC
Traffico stupefacenti, scoperta associazione di tipo mafioso: 37 indagati a Matera, Potenza e nel Nord Italia

FoggiaIl comizio
Salvini a Foggia: «Il mio obiettivo? Andare al governo come premier»

LecceIl caso

Nardò, nel palazzo in cui abita c'è un positivo al Covid: babysitter viene licenziata

 
Batil dibattito
Canosa, scontro sull’ex Filantropica destinata a bar o friggitoria

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Marco e Denis in viaggio di nozze a Fasano: «Sbeffeggiati da chef: ha disegnato un pene nel piatto». Ma il resort smentisce

ROME

ROME, SEP 14 - Nomadland, an American movie directed by Chinese film-maker Chloé Zhao, was awarded the Golden Lion at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Saturday. The dramatic film is the story of a woman who takes a trip around the American Midwest. Italy's Pierfrancesco Favino won the best actor award at the world's oldest cinema festival for his performance in Claudio Noce's Padrenostro. Vanessa Kirby won the best actress award for Pieces of a Woman. One of the favourites for the Golden Lion, Italian director Gianfranco Rosi's Notturno, came away empty handed. "The decision to exclude it was so tough that we wanted to create a special prize for it," said Jury President Cate Blanchett. (ANSA).

