Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

Schools reopen in most of Italy

New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

Salvini pelted with tomatoes near Naples

 
Conte to attend fatal-beating victim's funeral

Italy mobilized 6% of GDP in COVID emergency - Gualtieri

Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

Confindustria sees Italy's GDP rising 9% in 3rd quarter

School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

Four arrested over gang rape of British girls

BrindisiL'ARRESTO
Ceglie, beccato mentre spaccia in manette un pusher

Barila ripresa
Bari, al via anno scolastico all'Euclide-Caracciolo: oggi accoglienza delle prime classi

Potenzail blitz dei CC
Traffico stupefacenti, scoperta associazione di tipo mafioso: 37 indagati a Matera, Potenza e nel Nord Italia

FoggiaIl comizio
Salvini a Foggia: «Il mio obiettivo? Andare al governo come premier»

MateraIl comizio
Di Maio a Matera: «Recovery Fund? Soldi in mano a responsabili». Scatta contestazione in piazza

HomeIl virus
Coronavirus, ancora una vittima nella Rsa Villa Genusia di Ginosa Marina

LecceIl caso

Nardò, nel palazzo in cui abita c'è un positivo al Covid: babysitter viene licenziata

 
Batil dibattito
Canosa, scontro sull’ex Filantropica destinata a bar o friggitoria

Covid a Polignano, sindaco mette la città in «quarantena»: obbligo mascherine, chiusure e isolamenti

Giorgia Meloni impara a fare le orecchiette a Bari Vecchia: «Sono per Emiliano, per consolarlo dopo il voto»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 83 nuovi casi, 56 solo nel Barese. Eseguiti 2955 test

Bari, in ospedale non dice di essere stato aggredito e muore poco dopo: preso responsabile

Marco e Denis in viaggio di nozze a Fasano: «Sbeffeggiati da chef: ha disegnato un pene nel piatto». Ma il resort smentisce

Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

30-year-old said he only wanted to teach sibling a lesson

ROME, SEP 14 - A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of manslaughter after causing the fatal accident in which his sister died amid a row about her having a transgender partner. Michele Antonio Gaglione allegedly caused his 18-year-old sister's death by ramming the scooter which she was riding on with her 22-year-old partner in Caivano, in the province of Naples. "I just wanted to teach her a lesson, not kill her," Gaglione said, according to sources. Gaglione is also accused of "private violence" with homophobia cited as an aggravating factor. (ANSA).

