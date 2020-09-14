Man runs into, kills sister amid row over trans partner

ROME, SEP 14 - A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of manslaughter after causing the fatal accident in which his sister died amid a row about her having a transgender partner. Michele Antonio Gaglione allegedly caused his 18-year-old sister's death by ramming the scooter which she was riding on with her 22-year-old partner in Caivano, in the province of Naples. "I just wanted to teach her a lesson, not kill her," Gaglione said, according to sources. Gaglione is also accused of "private violence" with homophobia cited as an aggravating factor. (ANSA).