New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

ROME, SEP 11 - The number of new cases of the coronavirus rose again on Friday, with Italy reporting 1,616 contagions in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. That was up from 1,597 new cases on Thursday. Lombardy, the worst-hit Italian region, has the most new cases, 257, followed Veneto (173) and Emilia Romagna (152). None of Italy's regions had no new cases. The ministry said 10 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, the same number as on Thursday. Italy's overall coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,597. It said 212,432 people have recovered here, up 547 in a day. The total number of cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 284,796. (ANSA).