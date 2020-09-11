Venerdì 11 Settembre 2020 | 19:12

New COVID cases rise again, to 1,616, 10 more deaths

Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

Conte to attend fatal-beating victim's funeral

Italy mobilized 6% of GDP in COVID emergency - Gualtieri

Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

Confindustria sees Italy's GDP rising 9% in 3rd quarter

School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

Four arrested over gang rape of British girls

Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte

Il Bari piazza tre colpi: Marras è l'ala volante

Brindisi, picchiano imprenditore per estorsione: arrestati in due

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «L'azienda vuole altri mille in cig»

Bari, via ai lavori per la variante ferroviaria Sud: Japigia e Madonnella collegati al mare

Foggia, ruppe al naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: convalidato arresto maliano

Lecce, sconta la pena ma non vuole uscire dal carcere: «Non ho nessuno»

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

Gli scontri alle porte della città: Barletta, i nazisti e i giorni che precedettero l’eccidio

Covid, focolaio a San Severino: allarme nell'area Sud

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

Coronavirus, in Puglia 82 nuovi casi, 31 solo nel Barese. Analizzati 3554 tamponi

In 196 ricoverati in ospedale

No Italian region without new cases

ROME, SEP 11 - The number of new cases of the coronavirus rose again on Friday, with Italy reporting 1,616 contagions in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. That was up from 1,597 new cases on Thursday. Lombardy, the worst-hit Italian region, has the most new cases, 257, followed Veneto (173) and Emilia Romagna (152). None of Italy's regions had no new cases. The ministry said 10 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, the same number as on Thursday. Italy's overall coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,597. It said 212,432 people have recovered here, up 547 in a day. The total number of cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 284,796. (ANSA).

