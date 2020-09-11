Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

ROME, SEP 11 - Silvio Berlusconi's general clinical picture is "comforting", his personal doctor and the head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo, said in a update on Friday. The ex-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia on September 3. This week he said that having the coronavirus has been the worst experience of his life. Berlusconi, who is not in intensive care, described COVID-19 as "hellish" on Tuesday when he made a surprise call from his hospital bed to an FI rally. "I'm fighting to emerge from this hellish illness," said Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month. "It's very bad". (ANSA).