Venerdì 11 Settembre 2020 | 17:27

ROME
Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

Berlusconi's clinical picture 'comforting' - doctor

 
ROME

Salvini pelted with tomatoes near Naples

 
ROME
Conte to attend fatal-beating victim's funeral

Conte to attend fatal-beating victim's funeral

 
ROME
Italy mobilized 6% of GDP in COVID emergency - Gualtieri

Italy mobilized 6% of GDP in COVID emergency - Gualtieri

 
ROME
Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

 
ROME
Confindustria sees Italy's GDP rising 9% in 3rd quarter

Confindustria sees Italy's GDP rising 9% in 3rd quarter

 
ROME
School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

 
ROME
Four arrested over gang rape of British girls

Four arrested over gang rape of British girls

 
ROME
Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

 
ROME
Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte

Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte

 
ROME
No. of people in work down 841,000 in second quarter

No. of people in work down 841,000 in second quarter

 

serie C
Il Bari piazza tre colpi: Marras è l'ala volante

Il Bari piazza tre colpi: Marras è l'ala volante

 

Bariviabilità
Bari, via ai lavori per la variante ferroviaria Sud: Japigia e Madonnella collegati al mare

Bari, via ai lavori per la variante ferroviaria Sud: Japigia e Madonnella collegati al mare

 
Foggial'episodio
Foggia, ruppe al naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: convalidato arresto maliano

Foggia, ruppe al naso a donna che gli disse: «Metti bene la mascherina», convalidato arresto maliano

 
LecceLa storia
Lecce, sconta la pena ma non vuole uscire dal carcere: «Non ho nessuno»

Lecce, sconta la pena ma non vuole uscire dal carcere: «Non ho nessuno»

 
Tarantoal porto
Taranto, fermata nave del Togo: a bordo condizioni di vita insufficienti e personale poco istruito

Taranto, fermata nave del Togo: a bordo condizioni di vita insufficienti e personale poco istruito

 
Brindisil'episodio
Brindisi, rapina farmacia in pieno giorno con coltello da cucina: fuggito col bottino

Brindisi, rapina farmacia in pieno giorno con coltello da cucina: fuggito col bottino

 
Materanel Materano
Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

 
BatL'ANNIVERSARIO
Gli scontri alle porte della città: Barletta, i nazisti e i giorni che precedettero l'eccidio

Gli scontri alle porte della città: Barletta, i nazisti e i giorni che precedettero l’eccidio

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Covid, focolaio a San Severino: allarme nell'area Sud

Coronavirus, focolaio a San Severino: allarme nell'area Sud

 

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia,

Coronavirus Puglia, 70 positivi su 3916 tamponi: 32 solo nel Barese. Tre i morti. A Polignano eseguiti già 412 test

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 82 nuovi casi, 31 solo nel Barese. Analizzati 3554 tamponi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 82 nuovi casi, 31 solo nel Barese: eseguiti 3554 tamponi
In 196 ricoverati in ospedale

ROME

Conte to attend fatal-beating victim's funeral

Brutal killing of Willy Monteiro has shocked Italy

Conte to attend fatal-beating victim's funeral

ROME, SEP 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will attend the funeral on Saturday of Willy Monteiro Duarte, a 21-year-old who was beaten to death at Colleferro, near Rome, last weekend in a case that has shocked Italy. The premier called the victim's family earlier this week. Three young men are in jail and another is under house arrest in relation to the homicide. At the moment the probe is registered as being into involvement in manslaughter but it could be stepped up to murder after witnesses said the assault was so brutal that the attackers even jumped on the body of the victim as he lay on the ground, sources have said. Prosecutors in the town of Velletri may also soon add new suspects to the list of people under investigation, the sources said. Monteiro Duarte was allegedly attacked by the suspects, brothers Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli, and Francesco Belleggia, after trying to defend a friend of his from their alleged brutality. The Bianchi brothers are mixed-martial arts specialists who had allegedly been involved in street violence before. In the warrant upholding the arrests, a witness is quoted as saying: "I saw a large car arrived. Five people got out and started hitting anyone who came within range with kicks and punches, and then they started concentrating on Willy". The eye witness went on: "While he was on the ground they kept unleashing kicks and punches, and he was unable to get back up". Another witness told the judge: "I have a vivid memory of a couple of them, I don't remember who precisely, who were actually jumping up and down on Willy's helpless body on the ground". The judge wrote that there was "no plausible reason" for the attack and Willy was targeted only because he had happened to be in the initial fight, defending his friend. The two brothers on Tuesday said they were innocent. "We didn't touch him," the Bianchis told the preliminary investigations judge in a hearing. "We reject all the accusations. "We intervened to break it up. We saw a brawl and we came. "We are saddened and we are devastated because we are accused of a homicide we did not commit". Monteiro Duarte, who had only recently become an Italian citizen, was from Paliano near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. His four alleged assailants are from the nearby town of Artena. (ANSA).

