Italy mobilized 6% of GDP in COVID emergency - Gualtieri

ROME, SEP 11 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Friday that Italy has responded well to COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the government had managed to mobilize 6% of the nation's GDP to address the economic earthquake it caused. "Italy was able to respond well to the crisis and the citizens, the health workers, the companies, the workers, were the first to do so," he said. "The measures taken by the government, both in terms of the response to the pandemic and on the economic level, saw us mobilize 6% of GDP for interventions to support the economy. "These delivered important results both on the health front and in terms of the social and economic well being of the country, which is now in a position to be able to get going again". (ANSA).