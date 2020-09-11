Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

ROME, SEP 11 - President Sergio Mattarella has called on Italy to reflect on its collective priorities in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is necessary to debate and settle on how to make use of the time of the emergency, transferring the experience, skills and knowledge acquired to our future," the head of State told Corriere della Sera. "And, above all, it is necessary to launch a broad debate that is free of preconceptions about... whether it is necessary to change paradigms and reimpose priorities, including those regarding spending and investment, in the light of the drama we have just been through". (ANSA).