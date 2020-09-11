Confindustria sees Italy's GDP rising 9% in 3rd quarter

Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 70 positivi su 3916 tamponi: 32 solo nel Barese. Tre i morti. A Polignano eseguiti già 412 test
ROME
11 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 11 - Confindustria said Friday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 9% in the third quarter after shedding 17.6% in the first half of the year. The industrial employers' association said that this means economic activity remains well below pre-COVID levels and said the rebound was "partial and tormented". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su