Venerdì 11 Settembre 2020 | 15:49

ROME
Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

Italy must reflect on its priorities after COVID- Mattarella

 
ROME
Confindustria sees Italy's GDP rising 9% in 3rd quarter

Confindustria sees Italy's GDP rising 9% in 3rd quarter

 
ROME
School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

 
ROME
Four arrested over gang rape of British girls

Four arrested over gang rape of British girls

 
ROME
Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

 
ROME
Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte

Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte

 
ROME
No. of people in work down 841,000 in second quarter

No. of people in work down 841,000 in second quarter

 
NEW YORK
Gucci heir accuses stepfather of sex abuse

Gucci heir accuses stepfather of sex abuse

 
ROME
Students to protest against school reopening failings

Students to protest against school reopening failings

 
ROME
MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

 
VATICAN CITY
Open hearts to God's love tweets pope

Open hearts to God's love tweets pope

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il Bari piazza tre colpi: Marras è l'ala volante

Il Bari piazza tre colpi: Marras è l'ala volante

 

Foggial'episodio
Foggia, ruppe al naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: convalidato arresto maliano

Foggia, ruppe al naso a donna che gli disse: «Metti bene la mascherina», convalidato arresto maliano

 
Baridai carabinieri
Bari, in auto e in casa droga e oltre 5mila euro in contanti: arrestato 33enne

Bari, in auto e in casa droga e oltre 5mila euro in contanti: arrestato 33enne

 
LecceLa storia
Lecce, sconta la pena ma non vuole uscire dal carcere: «Non ho nessuno»

Lecce, sconta la pena ma non vuole uscire dal carcere: «Non ho nessuno»

 
Tarantoal porto
Taranto, fermata nave del Togo: a bordo condizioni di vita insufficienti e personale poco istruito

Taranto, fermata nave del Togo: a bordo condizioni di vita insufficienti e personale poco istruito

 
Brindisil'episodio
Brindisi, rapina farmacia in pieno giorno con coltello da cucina: fuggito col bottino

Brindisi, rapina farmacia in pieno giorno con coltello da cucina: fuggito col bottino

 
Materanel Materano
Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

 
BatL'ANNIVERSARIO
Gli scontri alle porte della città: Barletta, i nazisti e i giorni che precedettero l’eccidio

Gli scontri alle porte della città: Barletta, i nazisti e i giorni che precedettero l'eccidio

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Covid, focolaio a San Severino: allarme nell'area Sud

Coronavirus, focolaio a San Severino: allarme nell'area Sud

 

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia,

Coronavirus Puglia, 70 positivi su 3916 tamponi: 32 solo nel Barese. Tre i morti. A Polignano eseguiti già 412 test

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò VIDEO

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

Canosa, bomba esplode nel parcheggio del commissariato: distrutte due auto

Canosa, bomba esplode nel parcheggio del commissariato: distrutte due auto

ROME

School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

Principals want certificates after students away for 3 days

School heads want doctor notes for pupils back from illness

ROME, SEP 11 - The head of ANP, the Italian association of school head teachers, on Friday called on the government to make it obligatory for pupils returning from an absence of three days or more to present a doctor's note certifying they have recovered. Italy's schools are set to reopen on Monday for the new academic year for the first time since they were closed early in March because of the coronavirus emergency. Until a few years ago, parents had to obtain a doctor's certificate if their child was absent for five days or more, but this obligation was scrapped. "Today pupils return without a certificate," said ANP President Antonello Giannelli. "If a student is absent, the school does not know why. "They could have the virus, but if a doctor has not examined them, then we have a return to school that is not the best. "So the obligation for a certificate on return should be reintroduced, at least for three days of illness or more". (ANSA).

