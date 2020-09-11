Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

ROME, SEP 11 - Three accountants linked to Matteo Salvini's League party have been put under house arrest in relation to a probe into alleged fraud. The case regards the acquisition of a property for the Lombardia Film Commission at an allegedly inflated price. A Milan preliminary investigations judge said in the arrest warrants that the suspects had high ranking roles in several companies and public bodies. Two of the accountants, Alberto Di Rubba and Andrea Manzoni, have respectively been the administrative director and the auditor for the League parliamentary party since 2018. Salvini said Friday that he was confident the case would eventually be shelved. "We are very relaxed," Salvini told RAI radio. "They have been looking for money (linked to the party) in Russia, Switzerland, San Marino, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein for years but there isn't any. "I know two of the three people. They are honest and correct persons so I doubt that they would have asked for something, or done something, wrong. "I have full confidence in the judiciary though. "I am confident it will all end in nothing". The League has been ordered to pay back 49 million euros in public money in a case regarding misuse of election expenses that dates back to before Salvini was party leader. (ANSA).