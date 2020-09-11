Venerdì 11 Settembre 2020 | 14:03

ROME
Four arrested over gang rape of British girls

ROME
Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

ROME
Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte

ROME
No. of people in work down 841,000 in second quarter

NEW YORK
Gucci heir accuses stepfather of sex abuse

ROME
Students to protest against school reopening failings

ROME
MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

VATICAN CITY
Open hearts to God's love tweets pope

ROME
Infections up, almost 1,600 in 24 hrs. 10 dead

TURIN
Soccer: Torino isolate after staffer tests positive

TURIN
Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il Bari piazza tre colpi: Marras è l'ala volante

Baril'episodio
Bari, aggrediscono gruppo di minori in stazione Ferrovie Nordbarese: 2 denunciati

LecceLa storia
Lecce, sconta la pena ma non vuole uscire dal carcere: «Non ho nessuno»

Tarantoal porto
Taranto, fermata nave del Togo: a bordo condizioni di vita insufficienti e personale poco istruito

Brindisil'episodio
Brindisi, rapina farmacia in pieno giorno con coltello da cucina: fuggito col bottino

FoggiaL'allarme
Foggia, il Covid irrompe in Direzione al Policlinico

Materanel Materano
Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

BatL'ANNIVERSARIO
Gli scontri alle porte della città: Barletta, i nazisti e i giorni che precedettero l’eccidio

Potenzanel Potentino
Covid, focolaio a San Severino: allarme nell'area Sud

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Coronavirus Puglia,

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

Canosa, bomba esplode nel parcheggio del commissariato: distrutte due auto

Marconia, in 8 a violentare le 2 minorenni inglesi: 4 arresti, 3 indagati

ROME

Three accountants linked to League arrested in fraud case

Salvini says nothing will come of probe

ROME, SEP 11 - Three accountants linked to Matteo Salvini's League party have been put under house arrest in relation to a probe into alleged fraud. The case regards the acquisition of a property for the Lombardia Film Commission at an allegedly inflated price. A Milan preliminary investigations judge said in the arrest warrants that the suspects had high ranking roles in several companies and public bodies. Two of the accountants, Alberto Di Rubba and Andrea Manzoni, have respectively been the administrative director and the auditor for the League parliamentary party since 2018. Salvini said Friday that he was confident the case would eventually be shelved. "We are very relaxed," Salvini told RAI radio. "They have been looking for money (linked to the party) in Russia, Switzerland, San Marino, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein for years but there isn't any. "I know two of the three people. They are honest and correct persons so I doubt that they would have asked for something, or done something, wrong. "I have full confidence in the judiciary though. "I am confident it will all end in nothing". The League has been ordered to pay back 49 million euros in public money in a case regarding misuse of election expenses that dates back to before Salvini was party leader. (ANSA).

