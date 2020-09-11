No. of people in work down 841,000 in second quarter

ROME, SEP 11 - ISTAT said Friday that the number of people in employment in Italy fell by 470,000 in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the first because of the COVID-19 emergency. The national statistics agency added that the figure was down by 841,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Half of the decrease in the number of people in work regarded under-35s. It said the drop was principally due to a fall on the number of temporary and self-employed workers. The self-employed were down by 219,000 (4.1%) with respect to the April-June period last year while temporary workers decreased by 677,000 (21.6%). The number of people on permanent contracts increased by 55,000 (0.4%) compared to the second quarter of 2019. The employment rate for 15-to-64-year-olds dropped to 57.6%. The unemployment rate actually dropped, to 8.3%, due to an increase in the number of people who are considered to not be active on the labour market. (ANSA).