Students to protest against school reopening failings

ROME, SEP 10 - The union of Italian students said on Thursday that it would stage demonstrations on September 25 and 26 to protest against alleged failings in preparing schools to reopen next week amid the coronavirus emergency. "With just a few days to go until the reopening, not enough has been done by the government," a statement read. "Transport services are lacking, some light construction work is not enough. "Drop-out rates are sky high and the number of teachers is not sufficient". (ANSA).