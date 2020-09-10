MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

ROME, SEP 10 - Valentino Rossi on Thursday denied rumours he is set to retire at the age of 41. The nine-time world champ said he was "very close" to signing with Yamaha and next year had a "99% chance" of riding for Petronas. "Perhaps we'll be able to announce it in Barcelona, said Rossi, seven of whose titles have come in the premier class. Rossi, who turns 42 in February, said he had been saved by "the saint of motorcyclists" after a careening empty bike flew within centimeters of his head during last month's Austrian Grand Prix. "I've never had such a fright in all my career" said the Mcrhe-born MotoGP legend after Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha almost grazed his helmet at 300 kph after being shunted by Yohann Zarco's works Ducati. "I was really scared," said Rossi, who recovered from the fright to place fifth behind Ducati's winner Andrea Dovizioso. Rossi, from near Pesaro-Urbino, blamed Zarco for the incident. "He's a repeat offender, he braked deliberately in front of Morbidelli. "It was a very dangerous manoeuvre...Zarco is not new to these things...now they have to do something serious to him. Morbidelli said Zarco was "a semi-murderer". (ANSA).