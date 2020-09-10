Giovedì 10 Settembre 2020 | 18:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

NEW YORK
Gucci heir accuses stepfather of sex abuse

Gucci heir accuses stepfather of sex abuse

 
ROME
Students to protest against school reopening failings

Students to protest against school reopening failings

 
ROME
MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

 
VATICAN CITY
Open hearts to God's love tweets pope

Open hearts to God's love tweets pope

 
ROME
Infections up, almost 1,600 in 24 hrs. 10 dead

Infections up, almost 1,600 in 24 hrs. 10 dead

 
TURIN
Soccer: Torino isolate after staffer tests positive

Soccer: Torino isolate after staffer tests positive

 
TURIN
Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink

Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink

 
ROME
Berlusconi responding well to treatment - doctor

Berlusconi responding well to treatment - doctor

 
CAGLIARI
Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

 
TURIN
Piedmont governor in Fascism physical culture row

Piedmont governor in Fascism physical culture row

 
ROME
Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSocial news
Bari, Decaro «rimproverata» dalla figlia neopatentata per le buche

Bari, Decaro «rimproverato» dalla figlia neopatentata per le buche

 
Good News CoronavirusLo studio
Covid, studio Irccs Casa Sollievo scopre proteina che «misura» il rischio mortalità

Covid, studio Irccs Casa Sollievo scopre proteina che «misura» il rischio mortalità

 
BrindisiAmbiente
S. Michele Salentino, volontario ripulisce il parco: ha il reddito di cittadinanza

S. Michele Salentino, volontario ripulisce il parco: ha il reddito di cittadinanza

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, poliziotto fuori servizio salva anziano dall'annegamento

Taranto, poliziotto fuori servizio salva anziano dall'annegamento

 
PotenzaIl ritrovamento
Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

 
BatLO SFREGIO
Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

 
LecceIL SEQUESTRO
Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

 
MateraIL CASO
Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP VIDEO

Tamponi drive-in a Polignano: in coda dalle 8 per il test del coronavirus

Covid, cresce il focolaio «Sop» a Polignano: sono 105 i positivi.
Fitto e Meloni negativi ai test

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 nuovi contagi (su 3.611 tamponi) : 64 solo nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 contagi: 64 sono nel Barese. Oltre al focolaio «Sop» molti sono «rientri»

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia,

Coronavirus Puglia, 70 positivi su 3916 tamponi: 32 solo nel Barese. Tre i morti

ROME

MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

99% chance of signing for Petronas next yr says 9-time champ

MotoGP: Rossi denies retirement rumours

ROME, SEP 10 - Valentino Rossi on Thursday denied rumours he is set to retire at the age of 41. The nine-time world champ said he was "very close" to signing with Yamaha and next year had a "99% chance" of riding for Petronas. "Perhaps we'll be able to announce it in Barcelona, said Rossi, seven of whose titles have come in the premier class. Rossi, who turns 42 in February, said he had been saved by "the saint of motorcyclists" after a careening empty bike flew within centimeters of his head during last month's Austrian Grand Prix. "I've never had such a fright in all my career" said the Mcrhe-born MotoGP legend after Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha almost grazed his helmet at 300 kph after being shunted by Yohann Zarco's works Ducati. "I was really scared," said Rossi, who recovered from the fright to place fifth behind Ducati's winner Andrea Dovizioso. Rossi, from near Pesaro-Urbino, blamed Zarco for the incident. "He's a repeat offender, he braked deliberately in front of Morbidelli. "It was a very dangerous manoeuvre...Zarco is not new to these things...now they have to do something serious to him. Morbidelli said Zarco was "a semi-murderer". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati