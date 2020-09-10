Infections up, almost 1,600 in 24 hrs. 10 dead

ROME, SEP 10 - The daily tally of new coronavirus infections in Italy rose again on Thursday, to 1,597 cases, from 1,434 Wednesday, for a total of 283,180, the health ministry said. But the daily toll of new victims was down from 14 Wednesday to 10 Thursday. The overall death toll thus rises to 35,587. The number of tests performed was down about 2,000 to 94,186. (ANSA).