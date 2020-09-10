Soccer: Torino isolate after staffer tests positive

TURIN, SEP 10 - The Torino squad went into isolation in their hotel after a member of the clubs staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Andrea 'The Cockerel' Belotti and teammates underwent fresh testing to avert the risk of new cases spreading. Training was suspended until further notice. Separately Chairman Urbano Cairo was tested after dining with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis at a Serie A meeting on Wednesday evening. De Laurentiis has tested positive for the virus. (ANSA).