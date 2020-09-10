Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink

TURIN, SEP 10 - A 46-year-old Peruvian carer was arrested Thursday for allegedly giving her 88-year-old woman client anti-freeze to drink in what police said was a case of attempted murder in June last year. The carer allegedly acted out of fear of losing the 88-year-old's home which she had previously had signed over to her fraudulently, police said. The victim, from Susa near Turin, was rushed to hospital in a serious condition and survived the alleged attempted poisoning. The carer allegedly mixed anti-freeze into the woman's drink. The carer has been formally charged with attempted murder after traces of anti-freeze were found in a glass in the victim's home. (ANSA).