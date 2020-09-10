Berlusconi responding well to treatment - doctor

ROME, SEP 10 - Silvio Berlusconi is responding well to treatment for COVID-19, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo, said in a update on Thursday. The ex-premier and leader of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party was hospitalized with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia a weeks ago. Zangrillo said in a statement that "an excellent response to the therapies" has been observed. Berlusconi, who is not in intensive care, described COVID-19 as "hellish" on Tuesday when he made a surprise call from his hospital bed to an FI rally. "I'm fighting to emerge from this hellish illness," said Berlusconi, who turns 84 later this month. "It's very bad". (ANSA).