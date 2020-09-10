Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

CAGLIARI, SEP 10 - Two violent thunderstorms hit Cagliari in the space of a few hours on Thursday turning the streets of the Sardinian capital into rivers. Cagliari and the surrounding area were swept by thunder, lightning, cloudbursts and a gale-force northwesterly wind. Fire service sirens rang out across the city as emergency services responded to scores of calls from citizens. Reports of damage were not initially available. (ANSA).