Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 contagi: 64 sono nel Barese. Oltre al focolaio «Sop» molti sono «rientri»
CAGLIARI
10 Settembre 2020
CAGLIARI, SEP 10 - Two violent thunderstorms hit Cagliari in the space of a few hours on Thursday turning the streets of the Sardinian capital into rivers. Cagliari and the surrounding area were swept by thunder, lightning, cloudbursts and a gale-force northwesterly wind. Fire service sirens rang out across the city as emergency services responded to scores of calls from citizens. Reports of damage were not initially available. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su