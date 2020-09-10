Giovedì 10 Settembre 2020 | 17:00

TURIN
Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink

ROME
Berlusconi responding well to treatment - doctor

CAGLIARI
Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

TURIN
Piedmont governor in Fascism physical culture row

ROME
Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

ROME
Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Expo Dubai

BRUSSELS
Italy still top VAT dodger in EU

MATERA
Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 British teens

ROME
Simplification decree passed into law

MATERA
Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

VATICAN CITY
Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSocial news
Bari, Decaro «rimproverata» dalla figlia neopatentata per le buche

Good News CoronavirusLo studio
Covid, studio Irccs Casa Sollievo scopre proteina che «misura» il rischio mortalità

BrindisiAmbiente
S. Michele Salentino, volontario ripulisce il parco: ha il reddito di cittadinanza

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, poliziotto fuori servizio salva anziano dall'annegamento

PotenzaIl ritrovamento
Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

BatLO SFREGIO
Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

LecceIL SEQUESTRO
Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

MateraIL CASO
Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

CAGLIARI

Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

Downpours, lightning, gales sweep flooded Sardinian capital

Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

CAGLIARI, SEP 10 - Two violent thunderstorms hit Cagliari in the space of a few hours on Thursday turning the streets of the Sardinian capital into rivers. Cagliari and the surrounding area were swept by thunder, lightning, cloudbursts and a gale-force northwesterly wind. Fire service sirens rang out across the city as emergency services responded to scores of calls from citizens. Reports of damage were not initially available. (ANSA).

