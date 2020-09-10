Giovedì 10 Settembre 2020 | 17:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink

Carer arrested for giving woman anti-freeze to drink

 
ROME
Berlusconi responding well to treatment - doctor

Berlusconi responding well to treatment - doctor

 
CAGLIARI
Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

Violent rainstorms hit Cagliari

 
TURIN
Piedmont governor in Fascism physical culture row

Piedmont governor in Fascism physical culture row

 
ROME
Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

 
ROME
Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Expo Dubai

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Expo Dubai

 
BRUSSELS
Italy still top VAT dodger in EU

Italy still top VAT dodger in EU

 
MATERA
Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 British teens

Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 British teens

 
ROME
Simplification decree passed into law

Simplification decree passed into law

 
MATERA
Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

 
VATICAN CITY
Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSocial news
Bari, Decaro «rimproverata» dalla figlia neopatentata per le buche

Bari, Decaro «rimproverato» dalla figlia neopatentata per le buche

 
Good News CoronavirusLo studio
Covid, studio Irccs Casa Sollievo scopre proteina che «misura» il rischio mortalità

Covid, studio Irccs Casa Sollievo scopre proteina che «misura» il rischio mortalità

 
BrindisiAmbiente
S. Michele Salentino, volontario ripulisce il parco: ha il reddito di cittadinanza

S. Michele Salentino, volontario ripulisce il parco: ha il reddito di cittadinanza

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, poliziotto fuori servizio salva anziano dall'annegamento

Taranto, poliziotto fuori servizio salva anziano dall'annegamento

 
PotenzaIl ritrovamento
Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

 
BatLO SFREGIO
Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

 
LecceIL SEQUESTRO
Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

 
MateraIL CASO
Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP VIDEO

Tamponi drive-in a Polignano: in coda dalle 8 per il test del coronavirus

Covid, cresce il focolaio «Sop» a Polignano: sono 105 i positivi.
Fitto e Meloni negativi ai test

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 nuovi contagi (su 3.611 tamponi) : 64 solo nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 contagi: 64 sono nel Barese. Oltre al focolaio «Sop» molti sono «rientri»

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò VIDEO

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

ROME

Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

Prosecutors may put new suspects under investigation

Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

ROME, SEP 10 - The men suspected of beating to death a 21-year-old man at Colleferro, near Rome, at the weekend could face murder charges, sources said on Thursday. Three young men are in jail and another is under house arrest in relation to the homicide of 21-year-old Willy Monteiro Duarte, a case that has shocked the nation. At the moment the probe is registered as being into involvement in manslaughter but it could be stepped up to murder after witnesses said the assault was so brutal that the attackers even jumped on the body of the victim as he lay on the ground. Prosecutors in the town of Velletri may also soon add new suspects to the list of people under investigation, the sources said. Monteiro Duarte was allegedly attacked by the suspects, brothers Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli, and Francesco Belleggia, after trying to defend a friend of his from their alleged brutality. The Bianchi brothers are mixed-martial arts specialists who had allegedly been involved in street violence before. In the warrant upholding the arrests, a witness is quoted as saying: "I saw a large car arrived. Five people got out and started hitting anyone who came within range with kicks and punches, and then they started concentrating on Willy". The eye witness went on: "While he was on the ground they kept unleashing kicks and punches, and he was unable to get back up". Another witness told the judge: "I have a vivid memory of a couple of them, I don't remember who precisely, who were actually jumping up and down on Willy's helpless body on the ground". The judge wrote that there was "no plausible reason" for the attack and Willy was targeted only because he had happened to be in the initial fight, defending his friend. The two brothers on Tuesday said they were innocent. "We didn't touch him," the Bianchis told the preliminary investigations judge in a hearing. "We reject all the accusations. "We intervened to break it up. We saw a brawl and we came. "We are saddened and we are devastated because we are accused of a homicide we did not commit". Monteiro Duarte, who had only recently become an Italian citizen, was from Paliano near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. His four alleged assailants are from the nearby town of Artena. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati