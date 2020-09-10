Suspects in deadly beating case could face murder charges

ROME, SEP 10 - The men suspected of beating to death a 21-year-old man at Colleferro, near Rome, at the weekend could face murder charges, sources said on Thursday. Three young men are in jail and another is under house arrest in relation to the homicide of 21-year-old Willy Monteiro Duarte, a case that has shocked the nation. At the moment the probe is registered as being into involvement in manslaughter but it could be stepped up to murder after witnesses said the assault was so brutal that the attackers even jumped on the body of the victim as he lay on the ground. Prosecutors in the town of Velletri may also soon add new suspects to the list of people under investigation, the sources said. Monteiro Duarte was allegedly attacked by the suspects, brothers Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli, and Francesco Belleggia, after trying to defend a friend of his from their alleged brutality. The Bianchi brothers are mixed-martial arts specialists who had allegedly been involved in street violence before. In the warrant upholding the arrests, a witness is quoted as saying: "I saw a large car arrived. Five people got out and started hitting anyone who came within range with kicks and punches, and then they started concentrating on Willy". The eye witness went on: "While he was on the ground they kept unleashing kicks and punches, and he was unable to get back up". Another witness told the judge: "I have a vivid memory of a couple of them, I don't remember who precisely, who were actually jumping up and down on Willy's helpless body on the ground". The judge wrote that there was "no plausible reason" for the attack and Willy was targeted only because he had happened to be in the initial fight, defending his friend. The two brothers on Tuesday said they were innocent. "We didn't touch him," the Bianchis told the preliminary investigations judge in a hearing. "We reject all the accusations. "We intervened to break it up. We saw a brawl and we came. "We are saddened and we are devastated because we are accused of a homicide we did not commit". Monteiro Duarte, who had only recently become an Italian citizen, was from Paliano near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. His four alleged assailants are from the nearby town of Artena. (ANSA).