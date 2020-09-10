Italy still top VAT dodger in EU

BRUSSELS, SEP 10 - Italy held on to top spot in the EU rankings for VAT evasion in 2018, the European Commission said Thursday. The State lost 35.4 billion euros in dodged VAT revenue, it said. Italy place fourth for the gap between forecast and actually levied VAT revenues with just over 24%, behind Romania (33.8%), Greece (30.1%) and Lithuania (25.9%). Italy's figure dropped from 24.7%in 2017 to 24.5% in 2018, the EC said. The economic damage increased, on the other hand, from 35.3 billion to 35.4 billion euros. (ANSA).