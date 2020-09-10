Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 British teens

MATERA, SEP 10 - Italian police are investigating the reported gang rape of two British underage girls at a party in a villa near Matera on the night of September 7-8, Monday and Tuesday, local dailies reported Thursday. The alleged incident took place at Marconia di Pisticci, they reported. The probe was opened after the two tourists reported the alleged incident to the police. Matera police are carrying out the probe. They are being coordinated by prosecutors from the city of the famed Sassi rock dwellings. The girls are said to be from England are were on holiday in Basilicata. Relatives of one of the girls live in Pisticci. Her family moved to England several years ago. The other girl is a friend. (ANSA).