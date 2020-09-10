Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 British teens

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Expo Dubai
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 contagi: 64 sono nel Barese. Oltre al focolaio «Sop» molti sono «rientri»
MATERA
10 Settembre 2020
MATERA, SEP 10 - Italian police are investigating the reported gang rape of two British underage girls at a party in a villa near Matera on the night of September 7-8, Monday and Tuesday, local dailies reported Thursday. The alleged incident took place at Marconia di Pisticci, they reported. The probe was opened after the two tourists reported the alleged incident to the police. Matera police are carrying out the probe. They are being coordinated by prosecutors from the city of the famed Sassi rock dwellings. The girls are said to be from England are were on holiday in Basilicata. Relatives of one of the girls live in Pisticci. Her family moved to England several years ago. The other girl is a friend. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su