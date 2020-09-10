Giovedì 10 Settembre 2020 | 15:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Expo Dubai

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Expo Dubai

 
BRUSSELS
Italy still top VAT dodger in EU

Italy still top VAT dodger in EU

 
MATERA
Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 British teens

Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 British teens

 
ROME
Simplification decree passed into law

Simplification decree passed into law

 
MATERA
Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

 
VATICAN CITY
Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

 
LONDON
Vaccine cd still be out by year's end - AstraZeneca

Vaccine cd still be out by year's end - AstraZeneca

 
ROME
Mattarella leads tributes to Segre on 90th birthday

Mattarella leads tributes to Segre on 90th birthday

 
NAPLES
De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

 
PARMA
Burglar, 17, rapes woman, 87

Burglar, 17, rapes woman, 87

 
BENEVENTO
Woman saves 3 brothers from fire, dies of smoke

Woman saves 3 brothers from fire, dies of smoke

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, poliziotto fuori servizio salva anziano dall'annegamento

Taranto, poliziotto fuori servizio salva anziano dall'annegamento

 
FoggiaIl caso
Cerignola, rapinati in un bar 2 addetti alle slot machine

Cerignola, rapinati in un bar 2 addetti alle slot machine

 
BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, incendiò targa in memoria di Francesco Zizzi: arrestato 38enne

Fasano, incendiò targa in memoria di Francesco Zizzi: arrestato 38enne

 
BariLotta al virus
Bari, nuova tenda della Protezione Civile al Di Venere: è la seconda postazione per tamponi

Bari, nuova tenda della Protezione Civile al Di Venere: è la seconda postazione per tamponi

 
PotenzaIl ritrovamento
Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

 
BatLO SFREGIO
Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

 
LecceIL SEQUESTRO
Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

 
MateraIL CASO
Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP VIDEO

Tamponi drive-in a Polignano: in coda dalle 8 per il test del coronavirus

Covid, cresce il focolaio «Sop» a Polignano: sono 105 i positivi.
Fitto e Meloni negativi ai test

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 nuovi contagi (su 3.611 tamponi) : 64 solo nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 contagi: 64 sono nel Barese. Oltre al focolaio «Sop» molti sono «rientri»

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò VIDEO

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

ROME

Simplification decree passed into law

Move streamlines procedures for public works contracts

Simplification decree passed into law

ROME, SEP 10 - The government's simplification decree was passed into law on Thursday. The law, which streamlines bureaucracy and gets rid of red tape, was passed by 214 votes to 149 in the Lower House. Premier Giuseppe Conte has hailed the decree as the "springboard Italy needs at the moment". The package streamlines bureaucratic procedures for public works, as well as cutting other red tape. "Tenders will be faster," the premier said. "There will be no tender competitions for (contracts) under 150,000. "The threshold for the direct assignment (of projects) goes up from 40,000 to 150,000 (euros). "As of today the public authorities will be able to get works started. "The tenders and competitions will be negotiated up to five million euros. "The rule remains that competitions (are held for contracts) over five million". The premier also said the crime of abuse of office was being revised so that public officials are no longer terrified of giving the all-clear to projects out of fear of possible legal troubles further down the road. But he stressed that this does not mean the State is going soft on corruption. "We are lifting the speed limit, Italy needs to go fast, but we are increasing the speed cameras too," said Conte. "We don't want to whet criminal appetites to alter competition and make illegal gains". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati