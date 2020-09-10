Simplification decree passed into law

ROME, SEP 10 - The government's simplification decree was passed into law on Thursday. The law, which streamlines bureaucracy and gets rid of red tape, was passed by 214 votes to 149 in the Lower House. Premier Giuseppe Conte has hailed the decree as the "springboard Italy needs at the moment". The package streamlines bureaucratic procedures for public works, as well as cutting other red tape. "Tenders will be faster," the premier said. "There will be no tender competitions for (contracts) under 150,000. "The threshold for the direct assignment (of projects) goes up from 40,000 to 150,000 (euros). "As of today the public authorities will be able to get works started. "The tenders and competitions will be negotiated up to five million euros. "The rule remains that competitions (are held for contracts) over five million". The premier also said the crime of abuse of office was being revised so that public officials are no longer terrified of giving the all-clear to projects out of fear of possible legal troubles further down the road. But he stressed that this does not mean the State is going soft on corruption. "We are lifting the speed limit, Italy needs to go fast, but we are increasing the speed cameras too," said Conte. "We don't want to whet criminal appetites to alter competition and make illegal gains". (ANSA).