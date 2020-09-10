Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

MATERA, SEP 10 - Italian police are investigating the reported gang rape of two underage girls of foreign origin at a party in a villa near Matera on the night of September 7-8, local dailies reported Thursday. The alleged incident took place at Marconia di Pisticci, they reported. The probe was opened after the two girls reported the alleged incident to the police. Matera police are carrying out the probe. They are being coordinated by prosecutors from the city of the famed Sassi rock dwellings. The country of origin of the girls is not known but they are believed to be of African heritage. (ANSA).