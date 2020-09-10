Giovedì 10 Settembre 2020 | 13:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MATERA
Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

 
VATICAN CITY
Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

 
LONDON
Vaccine cd still be out by year's end - AstraZeneca

Vaccine cd still be out by year's end - AstraZeneca

 
ROME
Mattarella leads tributes to Segre on 90th birthday

Mattarella leads tributes to Segre on 90th birthday

 
NAPLES
De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

 
PARMA
Burglar, 17, rapes woman, 87

Burglar, 17, rapes woman, 87

 
BENEVENTO
Woman saves 3 brothers from fire, dies of smoke

Woman saves 3 brothers from fire, dies of smoke

 
ROME
Industrial production up 7.4% in July compared to June

Industrial production up 7.4% in July compared to June

 
NAPLES
De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

 
ROME
Jewish writer Amos Luzzatto dies at 92

Jewish writer Amos Luzzatto dies at 92

 
ROME
Sisterhood is strength says Dante in Venice

Sisterhood is strength says Dante in Venice

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, incendiò targa in memoria di Francesco Zizzi: arrestato 38enne

Fasano, incendiò targa in memoria di Francesco Zizzi: arrestato 38enne

 
BariLotta al virus
Bari, nuova tenda della Protezione Civile al Di Venere: è la seconda postazione per tamponi

Bari, nuova tenda della Protezione Civile al Di Venere: è la seconda postazione per tamponi

 
PotenzaIl ritrovamento
Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

 
FoggiaIl caso
Assaltano Postamat nel Foggiano: bottino di 10mila euro

Assaltano Postamat nel Foggiano: bottino di 10mila euro

 
BatLO SFREGIO
Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

 
LecceIL SEQUESTRO
Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

 
TarantoL'ALLARME
Covid, a Grottaglie più di 300 tamponi: braccianti sotto osservazione

Covid, a Grottaglie più di 300 tamponi: braccianti sotto osservazione

 
MateraIL CASO
Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

 

i più letti

Tamponi drive-in a Polignano: in coda dalle 8 per il test del coronavirus

Covid, cresce il focolaio «Sop» a Polignano: sono 105 i positivi.
Fitto e Meloni negativi ai test

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP

Elettra Lamborghini, ballo sexy a Capri sulle note di WAP VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 nuovi contagi (su 3.611 tamponi) : 64 solo nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia altri 99 contagi: 64 sono nel Barese. Oltre al focolaio «Sop» molti sono «rientri»

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 80 positivi

Polignano, scoppia focolaio Covid in azienda agricola: 78 positivi. Arrivano le tende per i tamponi

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò

VENETO - Venezia, grandine e nubifragio: allagato Palazzo del Casinò VIDEO

VATICAN CITY

Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

Francis meets Snapshots from the Borders project participants

Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

VATICAN CITY, SEP 10 - Borders can become windows, Pope Francis told participants in the "Snapshots from the borders" migrant project that sees the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on the front line Thursday. "Borders, which have always been considered divisive barriers, may on the other hand become 'windows', spaces of mutual knowledge, reciprocal enrichment, and communion in diversity," he told the participants at an audience in the Vatican. "They may become places in which models are tried to overcome the difficulties that the new arrivals entail for the native communities". Francis has often spoke out on the need to save as many migrants as possible. He made a landmark address on Lampedusa on July 8, 2013 after a migrant boat went down drowning scores of people seeking a better life. It was his first trip outside Rome since his election earlier that year. During his historic visit, Pope Francis prayed for the numerous people who drowned seeking a better life in Europe. He mourned the dead by throwing a wreath of flowers into the sea, and celebrated an open-air Mass. Migrant arrivals to Italy are up this year. Amid COVID fears, hundreds of them have been moved from Sicilian reception and holding centres to four big quarantine ships off the coast of the Italian island. Former interior minister Matteo Salvini, of the anti-migrant League party, took credit for lower migrant arrivals last year after operating a closed ports policy for NGO rescue ships, for which he faces prosecution. Salvini has slammed the government's new migrant policy on the stump for elections in seven Italian regions including Veneto, Liguria, Tuscany, Marche, Campania, Puglia and Val d'Aosta on September 20-21. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati