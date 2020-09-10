Burglar, 17, rapes woman, 87

PARMA, SEP 10 - A 17-year-old burglar of north African origin broke into a house near Parma Wednesday night and tried to rob an 87-year-old woman before raping her, police said Thursday. They said he had "partially" confessed to the crime. The incident took place in the spa town of Salsomaggiore Terme. The teenager has been arrested. He has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and sexual violence. The victim, a pensioner, has been treated in hospital for minor injuries and shock. (ANSA).