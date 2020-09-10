Giovedì 10 Settembre 2020 | 13:37

Probe into 'gang rape' of 2 underage girls

 
Borders can become windows says pope on migrants

 
Vaccine cd still be out by year's end - AstraZeneca

 
Mattarella leads tributes to Segre on 90th birthday

 
De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

 
Burglar, 17, rapes woman, 87

 
Woman saves 3 brothers from fire, dies of smoke

 
Industrial production up 7.4% in July compared to June

 
De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

 
Jewish writer Amos Luzzatto dies at 92

 
Sisterhood is strength says Dante in Venice

 

Bari, brivido Trastevere: laziali colpiti dal Covid, in 6 positivi

 

Bari, nuova tenda della Protezione Civile al Di Venere: è la seconda postazione per tamponi

 
Potenza, muore carbonizzato ex assessore: il corpo trovato in un rogo di sterpaglie

 
Assaltano Postamat nel Foggiano: bottino di 10mila euro

 
Canosa, nell'ex Filantropica un bar o un ristorante

 
Leverano, nel furgone 12 chili di cocaina: arrestato un 30enne

 
Covid, a Grottaglie più di 300 tamponi: braccianti sotto osservazione

 
Marconia, due minorenni inglesi stuprate durante una festa privata

 
Mesagne, crea   discarica abusiva: nei guai un pensionato

 

De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

NAPLES, SEP 10 - Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for COVID-19, the southern Italian soccer club said Thursday. De Laurentiis is currently on Capri with his wife Jacqueline who has also tested positive for the virus, sources said. De Laurentiis, who is nicknamed ADL from his initials, attended a Lega Serie A meeting at Milan's Hilton Hotel Wednesday night. The Lega said face masks were not worn at the meeting because social distancing norms were respected. De Laurentiis dined with other Serie A club chairmen. De Laurentiis, 71, is a prominent Italian film producer through his company, Filmauro. As well as Napoli, he currently owns Serie B side Bari. After Napoli went bankrupt in 2004 and were relegated to the third division of Italian Football, De Laurentiis bought the club with the ambition of bringing them back up the divisions whilst ensuring financial stability. After 2 promotions in 3 years, Napoli were back in Serie A. They spent the first few years in mid-table, and in the 2010-11 season qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Napoli spent the 2010's competing at the top of the table and in European football. ADL has yet to win the Serie A, coming closest in the 2017-18 Serie A season, finishing second with a club record 91 points, 4 points behind champions Juventus. ADL has received praise for how he has run the club, as Napoli are one of the few clubs in the league that routinely turn a profit. During his time at Napoli, ADL has gained a reputation as being one of the most outspoken presidents in Europe, often challenging other clubs, referees and players. (ANSA).

