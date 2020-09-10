De Laurentiis tests positive for COVID

NAPLES, SEP 10 - Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for COVID-19, the southern Italian soccer club said Thursday. De Laurentiis is currently on Capri with his wife Jacqueline who has also tested positive for the virus, sources said. De Laurentiis, who is nicknamed ADL from his initials, attended a Lega Serie A meeting at Milan's Hilton Hotel Wednesday night. The Lega said face masks were not worn at the meeting because social distancing norms were respected. De Laurentiis dined with other Serie A club chairmen. De Laurentiis, 71, is a prominent Italian film producer through his company, Filmauro. As well as Napoli, he currently owns Serie B side Bari. After Napoli went bankrupt in 2004 and were relegated to the third division of Italian Football, De Laurentiis bought the club with the ambition of bringing them back up the divisions whilst ensuring financial stability. After 2 promotions in 3 years, Napoli were back in Serie A. They spent the first few years in mid-table, and in the 2010-11 season qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Napoli spent the 2010's competing at the top of the table and in European football. ADL has yet to win the Serie A, coming closest in the 2017-18 Serie A season, finishing second with a club record 91 points, 4 points behind champions Juventus. ADL has received praise for how he has run the club, as Napoli are one of the few clubs in the league that routinely turn a profit. During his time at Napoli, ADL has gained a reputation as being one of the most outspoken presidents in Europe, often challenging other clubs, referees and players. (ANSA).