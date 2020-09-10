Woman saves 3 brothers from fire, dies of smoke

BENEVENTO, SEP 10 - A 49-year-old woman on Thursday saved her three brothers from a house fire near Benevento before succumbing to smoke inhalation, local sources said. One of the brothers is blind, they said. The incident happened at around 04:30 in the small town of Dugenta. The woman was named as Patrizia Napolitano. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to revive her. The fire was probably caused by a short circuit in the fridge, police said. An autopsy has been ordered. The woman raised the alarm when she saw the fire and one of her brothers went to get aid. She and another brother carried out the blind brother to safety. Then she went back in to get valuables but was overcome by the fumes, police said. (ANSA).