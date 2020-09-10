Industrial production up 7.4% in July compared to June

ROME, SEP 10 - ISTAT said Thursday that its industrial production index increased by 7.4% in July with respect to June. But the national statistics agency also said that output was down by 8% with respect to July 2019. It said industrial production was up by 15% in the May-July period compared to the previous three months, which included the period Italy was in lockdown. ISTAT said production was down 16.8% in the first seven months of 2020 compared to the January-July period last year. (ANSA).